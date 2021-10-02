Uhrichsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

UHRICHSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, October 4 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.