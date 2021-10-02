CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoakum, TX

Jump on Yoakum’s rainy forecast today

 9 days ago

(YOAKUM, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Yoakum, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yoakum:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cF2m9TL00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

