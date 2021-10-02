Richlands Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RICHLANDS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Rain Showers Likely High 72 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.