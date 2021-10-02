Weather Forecast For Old Fort
OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
