North Versailles, PA

North Versailles is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(NORTH VERSAILLES, PA) A sunny Saturday is here for North Versailles, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Versailles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cF2m3Az00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel

North Versailles, PA
