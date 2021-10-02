CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodeo, CA

Rodeo Weather Forecast

Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel
Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

RODEO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cF2m2IG00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Rodeo, CA
