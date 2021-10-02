CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MD

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Manchester (MD) Weather Channel
Manchester (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(MANCHESTER, MD) A sunny Saturday is here for Manchester, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cF2m1PX00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

