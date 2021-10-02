CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Lake, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Liberty Lake

Liberty Lake (WA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LIBERTY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIA7g_0cF2m0Wo00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

