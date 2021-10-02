Daily Weather Forecast For Magalia
MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
