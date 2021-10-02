CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magalia, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Magalia

 9 days ago

MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cF2ly0000

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

