Lamont Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

LAMONT, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cF2lx7H00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

