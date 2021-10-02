CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganfield, KY

Morganfield Daily Weather Forecast

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MORGANFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cF2luT600

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

