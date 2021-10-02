Weather Forecast For Pevely

PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



