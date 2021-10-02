CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pevely, MO

Weather Forecast For Pevely

Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cF2lrov00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

