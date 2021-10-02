CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, CA

Crestline Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cF2lqwC00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

