Oliver Springs, TN

Another cloudy day in Oliver Springs — make the most of it with these activities

Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(OLIVER SPRINGS, TN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Oliver Springs Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oliver Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cF2lp3T00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

