Saturday has sun for Leechburg — 3 ways to make the most of it
(LEECHBURG, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Leechburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leechburg:
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0