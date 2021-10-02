CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

Saturday has sun for Leechburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(LEECHBURG, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Leechburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Leechburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cF2lnXF00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

