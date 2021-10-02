CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazel Park, MI

A rainy Saturday in Hazel Park — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel
Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(HAZEL PARK, MI) Saturday is set to be rainy in Hazel Park, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazel Park:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cF2lkt400

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel

Hazel Park Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hazel Park: Sunday, October 10: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight
HAZEL PARK, MI
Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel

Hazel Park (MI) Weather Channel

Hazel Park, MI
83
Followers
587
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy