CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camano Island, WA

Camano Island Daily Weather Forecast

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cF2lj0L00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camano Island, WA
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

Camano Island, WA
249
Followers
588
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy