A rainy Saturday in Canal Fulton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CANAL FULTON, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Canal Fulton Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canal Fulton:

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.