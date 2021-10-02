CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Pigeon, MI

Saturday rain in White Pigeon: Ideas to make the most of it

White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel
White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(WHITE PIGEON, MI) Saturday is set to be rainy in White Pigeon, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Pigeon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2ldhz00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(WHITE PIGEON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in White Pigeon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
WHITE PIGEON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Pigeon, MI
White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel

White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel

White Pigeon, MI
127
Followers
579
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy