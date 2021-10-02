CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral City, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Floral City

 9 days ago

FLORAL CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cF2la3o00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

