CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite recent setbacks, Johnny Walker is still convinced he will be a future UFC champion. The light heavyweight prospect is out to prove it on Saturday when he faces former title contender Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. The battle of ranked contenders tops the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The No. 10-ranked Walker suffered back-to-back losses following three consecutive knockout victories to start his stint in the UFC. He's determined to get back on track towards a title shot at the expense of the No. 5-ranked Santos, who is looking to halt his own three-fight skid.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymmanews.com

Six Under-The Radar-Storylines For UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker

After an epic UFC 266 pay-per-view, the UFC is back at the Apex this weekend. A pivotal light heavyweight fight takes place between former title challenger, and No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos and No. 10 ranked Johnny Walker. Santos is on a three-fight losing streak and is in desperate need of a win. Walker snapped his own losing streak in his last fight and is looking to crack the top five. We have some Brazilian on Brazilian violence this weekend, however, if you look past the main event, there are some under-the-radar storylines.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker results and post-fight analysis

I have to admit, I was out line when I said there was no need to schedule Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker for five rounds. How was I to know they’d show each other plenty of respect!? It was far from the wham-bam, thank-you-m’am contest we all expected, much to the chagrin of the viewing audience. If this version of Johnny Walker is what we get moving forward, I know a large swathe of fans will never forgive Walker’s head trainer, John Kavanaugh, for taming the wild man....
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Santos Weigh-in Results and Video: Three fighters miss weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in at UFC Apex in Las Vegas will officially weigh in on Friday morning. The event is headlined by a bout between top 10 ranked light heavyweight contenders Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos. Santos stepped on the scales weighing 206 pounds while Walker weighed in at 204.5 pounds.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Thiago Santos bounces back with unanimous decision over Johnny Walker

UFC fights viewed as sure-fire slugfests have a bad way of disappointing once the bell rings. Unfortunately, that was true again for fans tuning in to see the UFC Fight Night main event between light heavyweight bangers Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker on Saturday night. After five rounds of lackluster action, Santos took a narrow unanimous decision victory to snap a three-fight losing skid.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
nbcsportsedge.com

UFC Fight Night: Best Bets, Odds (Main Card)

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV – UFC Fight Night 193 features a...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Gordon
Person
Misha Cirkunov
Person
Niko Price
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Randy Brown
Person
Antonina Shevchenko
Person
Krzysztof Jotko
Person
Alex Oliveira
Person
Nikita Krylov
411mania.com

411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Santos Decisions Walker

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Thiago Santos (206 lbs.) vs. #10 Johnny Walker (204.5 lbs.) Kyle Daukaus (185.5 lbs.) vs. #14 Kevin Holland (183.5 lbs.) Alex Oliveira (169.5 lbs.) vs. Niko Price (170.5 lbs.) Misha Cirkunov (185.5 lbs.) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5 lbs.) Mike Breeden (158.5 lbs.)* vs....
UFC
Sherdog

UFC Fight Night 193 Medical Suspensions: Santos, Walker Both Facing 6-Month Terms

While the UFC Fight Night 193 main event was short on action, both Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker are facing potentially lengthy medical suspensions following their light heavyweight bout. Santos defeated Walker via unanimous decision in a lackluster five-round fight this past Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas....
UFC
ufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

Saturday’s UFC Vegas event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in the fight capital of the world, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX. 1 – Jamie Mullarkey. The prelim portion of Saturday’s card...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#Mma Knockout Bets
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy