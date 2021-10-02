UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

Despite recent setbacks, Johnny Walker is still convinced he will be a future UFC champion. The light heavyweight prospect is out to prove it on Saturday when he faces former title contender Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. The battle of ranked contenders tops the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The No. 10-ranked Walker suffered back-to-back losses following three consecutive knockout victories to start his stint in the UFC. He's determined to get back on track towards a title shot at the expense of the No. 5-ranked Santos, who is looking to halt his own three-fight skid.