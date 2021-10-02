CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambrills, MD

Gambrills Weather Forecast

Gambrills (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GAMBRILLS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLyNu_0cF2lWTm00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

