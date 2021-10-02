CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statham, GA

Statham Daily Weather Forecast

Statham (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

STATHAM, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cF2lUiK00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

