Daily Weather Forecast For Austin
AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
