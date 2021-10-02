CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Austin

Austin (IN) Weather Channel
Austin (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cF2lTpb00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

