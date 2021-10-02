Lakeville Daily Weather Forecast
LAKEVILLE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Light Rain Likely
- High 67 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
