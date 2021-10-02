CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Elkview

 9 days ago

ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cF2lMtk00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

