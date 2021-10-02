4-Day Weather Forecast For Sandston

SANDSTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



