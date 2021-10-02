CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Ridge, KY

Saturday rain in Dry Ridge: Ideas to make the most of it

Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(DRY RIDGE, KY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Dry Ridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dry Ridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cF2lK8I00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

