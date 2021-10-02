Daily Weather Forecast For North Palm Beach
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
