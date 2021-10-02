Daily Weather Forecast For South Pittsburg
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
