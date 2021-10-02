CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Childersburg Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

CHILDERSBURG, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cF2lGbO00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

