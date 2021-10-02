CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

Delmar is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Delmar (DE) Weather Channel
Delmar (DE) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(DELMAR, DE) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Delmar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cF2lFif00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delmar (DE) Weather Channel

Delmar Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Delmar: Monday, October 11: Slight Chance of Rain Showers; Tuesday, October 12: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly
DELMAR, DE
Delmar, DE
Delmar (DE) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Delmar

(DELMAR, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Delmar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
DELMAR, DE
Delmar (DE) Weather Channel

Delmar (DE) Weather Channel

Delmar, DE
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

