Cedar Lake, IN

Saturday rain in Cedar Lake: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(CEDAR LAKE, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cedar Lake Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cedar Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cF2lAJ200

  • Saturday, October 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while periods of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Periods Of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

