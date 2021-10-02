CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarryville, PA

Quarryville Daily Weather Forecast

Quarryville (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

QUARRYVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cF2l9VY00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

