Edcouch, TX

Weather Forecast For Edcouch

Edcouch (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

EDCOUCH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cF2l8cp00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monday has sun for Edcouch — 3 ways to make the most of it

(EDCOUCH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Edcouch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EDCOUCH, TX
Edcouch, TX
