CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland, TN

Westmoreland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WESTMORELAND, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cF2l45v00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel

Westmoreland (TN) Weather Channel

Westmoreland, TN
167
Followers
590
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy