CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Inside luxury cruise operator Ponant’s new electric hybrid ship

By Rachel King
Fortune
Fortune
 9 days ago

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

French cruise ship operator Ponant is preparing for the launch of what the company touts is the industry's first luxury electric hybrid cruise ship.

After a dry run to the geographical North Pole this summer, Le Commandant Charcot will make its official maiden voyage with passengers this November. (The trip also made the vessel the first French ship to reach the North Pole.) The 492-foot-long, polar expedition ship—named for French explorer Jean-Baptiste Charcot—will operate tours to Antarctica.

Mathieu Petiteau, director of research and development at Ponant, says that plans for Commandant Charcot came to fruition in 2015, but it wasn't an easy process to take the ideas from the brainstorm session to engineers' drawing boards. Petiteau describes that the Ponant team met with experts in Helsinki, Finland about an electric hybrid passenger ship that could travel to the North Pole, but were quickly met with skeptical responses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idow6_0cF2kzdG00
A rendering of Le Commandant Charcot out at sea.

Constructed in Norway, Commandant Charcot was designed by two French architectural firms: Studio Jean-Philippe Nuel and Wilmotte & Associés, whose brief was to create a connection between the ship and surrounding icy landscapes—a crucial design detail for this particular mission.

Petiteau outlines that there were four criteria that the architects needed to address: environment, safety, science, and comfort. The last one, being a luxury liner, is obvious. But environment was difficult as Ponant wanted to push the boundaries of where a passenger ship could go. The basis for the environmental aspect revolved around three data points: temperature that the ship could travel in (as low as -25 degrees Celsius/-13 degrees Fahrenheit); ice coverage, and ice thickness.

(The ship needs to be able to maneuver through at least 2.5 meters (eight feet) of ice thickness (Commandant Charcot can handle at least three meters), and ice ridges as thick as 15 meters (49 feet). Given that the Commandant Charcot can withstand this, the ship was certified as the first Polar Class Two vessel ever built in the world—a designation only achieved by rough-riding commercial freighters; most other comparable cruise ships are only Polar Class Six.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yn9hV_0cF2kzdG00
The reception area looks more like something out of a starship than a cruise ship, with digital artwork by France's Miguel Chevalier.

The ship has five dual-fuel engines but also two chambers with 50 tons of Lithium Ion batteries, which are guaranteed to have a 10-year lifetime, and the ship's engineers say that they expect the batteries to still operate at 90% capacity at the end of the decade. While the ship will run primarily on liquified natural gas—which the operator says is a cleaner fuel source—it can operate off-battery (but only for up to one or two hours at fully battery and zero fuel), more so as a backup generator.

Passengers can also look forward to a number of excursions, such as tethered hot air balloon rides, polar diving, dog sledding, kayaking, and hovercraft outings. The ship will also serve as a floating research center with an onboard lab, allowing passengers to participate in the research and experiments during sailings, including helping set up a research station on an ice floe as well as deploying an Argos transmitter, a satellite-based system that collects and shares environmental data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnvB0_0cF2kzdG00
Open-air bar Inneq serves a range of international sweet and savory dishes throughout the day.

Wassim Daoud, head of sustainability, describes Le Commandant Charcot as a new kind of ship: a science-ready vessel. "This is a ship dedicated to science, and the passengers will be invited to participate."

Alison Thieffry, who oversees the citizen science program onboard, emphasizes that passengers will be heavily involved with data collection, such as taking water samples and calculating ice drifts. "We're going where no one has ever been before, including scientists," Thieffry says. "It's a step further for educating passengers, and it helps them participate in a really concrete way."

"You have to show people how beautiful something is to encourage them to want to protect it," Daoud says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dabGN_0cF2kzdG00
A rendering inside one of the staterooms.

With 135 staterooms and suites hosting up to 270 guests, cruise ship lovers can expect all the usual bells and whistles, including an indoor swimming pool, a movie theater, multiple conference rooms, two restaurants (a fine dining establishment indoors and a casual spot outdoors along with an open-air bar—all with food menus developed by lauded French chef Alain Ducasse), a boutique, an a full gym equipped with Technogym machines such as elliptical trainers, treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines. And each stateroom has a private balcony or terrace.

A small but important detail: Ponant designed the staterooms and common areas with the 21st century traveler in mind. There are multiple ports for USB-powered devices as well as European and North American power outlets in all of the guest rooms. And there are wireless charging hotspots in the bar and lounge areas for supported iPhone and Android smartphones.

Ponant, owned by Kering, has also inked a number of exclusive deals with other French luxury brands for food, beverage, and other amenities. For example, the onboard bar will serve Veuve Clicquot champagne as well as Ladurée macarons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Snssq_0cF2kzdG00
The 'Nuan' wellness lounge will host a trio of massage and beauty cubicles.

There is also nearly half of an entire deck dedicated to wellness. Featuring Biologique Recherche skin care products, the spa includes private massage tables, a hair salon, a nail salon, a sauna, a "detox" bar (serving smoothies and pressed juice), and even a snow room: chilled to 14 degrees Fahrenheit with fresh powder snow.

The ship's captain, Etienne Garcia, notes that while science is a major focus for the journey, he reminds that the Commandant Charcot is still a luxury ship. "We're not in a rush, we're on a cruise," he reminds. That said, he agrees that the crew and passengers can make the most of the opportunities afforded by the capabilities of the new ship and itinerary.

"To take time, to observe, is a quality of the cruise," Garcia says.

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune:

Comments / 1

Related
cruisefever.net

Construction Begins on MSC Group’s 2nd New Luxury Cruise Ship

Explora Journeys, the MSC Group’s newly launched premium cruise line, celebrated another major milestone in its coming-to-market phase today in Italy with the steel cutting of its second ship, EXPLORA II. The second vessel in Explora Journeys’ fleet of luxury ships began construction and is expected to welcome its first...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

First Fantasy-class Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Guest Operations

Carnival Elation is the first Fantasy-Class cruise ship to resume operations. The ship sails from her homeport of Port Canaveral on cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. It is another highlight for the Miami-based cruise line, as more than half of the fleet is operational in the United...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Meet Project Sonata, a Rule-Breaking 351-Foot Sailing Yacht That Cruises Like a Luxury Liner

What do you call a superyacht concept that takes the progressive learnings from the world’s leading new builds and packs them together in one visionary design? You call it Project Sonata. With three DynaRig systems inspired by the legendary sailing yacht Black Pearl, an inverted bow to slice through waves and enough space on board to compete with a motoryacht, could the 351-foot hybrid sailing yacht have it all? Project Sonata is the work of emerging Swiss studio Valentin Design. Headed up by industrial designer Valentin Weigand, winner of Young Designer of the Year 2020, and naval architect Romain Acquaviva, the duo have...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Ducasse
worth.com

The Majesty of the New Luxury Electric Ship Le Commandant Charcot

There might not be official recognition for nautical wonders of the world, but if there were, Ponant’s new flagship Le Commandant Charcot would be one. Voyagers’ growing desire for adventure has remade the yachting and cruise industry, which responded by building bigger and better expedition vessels every year. Private yachts like Octopus, Solaris, Ulysses and Andromeda are enormous in the 300-foot range. These builds push design, engineering and self-sufficiency to new heights. More down-to-earth boats like those made by Nordhavn are also selling out. As one observer of the yachting world put it, “how many times can you anchor in Portofino or cruise from Newport to Nantucket? People want to discover new, more remote coasts. They want bragging rights about visiting the east coast of Greenland.”
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

The Sound of Luxury: Inside Robb Report’s October Design Issue

Here’s a question I bet you’ve never been asked before: What does your favorite shirt sound like? Yes, “sound,” rather than “look” or “feel.” I suspect it barely registers, but I wonder if that will be the case for long—because sound is the latest battlefield upon which the fight for you, the seasoned luxury consumer, is taking place. Of all the senses we use to fully absorb the products and brands we consume, sound is probably the last you’d recognize as having an impact on how you’re evaluating an experience (with the exception of the soundtrack that accompanies your day...
APPAREL
cruisehive.com

Another Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Operations From Florida

Carnival Freedom restarts operations from PortMiami and becomes the next Carnival Cruise Line ship to resume operations, making twelve ships sailing in total. The Conquest-class ship will be spending the next six months sailing the Caribbean from the cruise capital of the world. With Carnival Freedom joining the party, the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Antarctica#Fortune Daily#French#Wilmotte Associ S
yourcentralvalley.com

Meet Explora Journeys, the all-new luxury cruise liner

The newest cruise liner promising to take travelers around the globe in style, Explora Journeys. In 2023, the luxury cruise company will have four new ships take travelers to lesser-traveled destinations like Bozcaada, Turkey; Kastellorizo, Greece; and the Lofoten Islands of Norway. Valley globe trotters can book their Explora Journey...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Cars
cruiseindustrynews.com

Galataport Istanbul’s New Cruise Terminal Welcomes First Ship

Galataport Istanbul has welcomed its first ship, the SeaDream II. Approximately 150 passengers and crew from Bulgaria Varna arrived at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 1 for a two-day homeport operation before sailing to Bulgaria Burgaz. “It is a momentous occasion as our Galataport Istanbul Cruise Port begins operation...
TOURISM
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Cruise Ship Activities

What is new and interesting today could become passé and old hat tomorrow. Cruise lines are always looking for ways to keep their offerings in line with customer trends, so it is not uncommon for a ship to offer a certain activity but have it replaced later on. Over the...
LIFESTYLE
CNBC

World's longest under-sea electricity cable begins operations

Britain's National Grid dubs the 1.6 billion euro North Sea Link "the world's longest subsea electricity interconnector." The idea behind the NSL is for it to harness Norway's hydropower and the U.K's wind energy resources. A 450-mile subsea cable which connects the U.K. and Norway, enabling them to share renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

The 5 Best Ways to Insure Your Luxury Cruise

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. If you were an avid cruiser before cruises were suspended due to the pandemic, you may be ready to stretch your sea legs again. Or you could be an aspiring cruiser ready to snag a great deal as cruise lines begin to sail again from select U.S. ports, the Caribbean and Europe. If you’re planning a voyage on the open sea, make sure to check insurance and Covid testing requirements. Some cruise lines...
ECONOMY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Ponant Officially Launches New Le Commandant Charcot

Earlier this week Ponant officially launched its new Le Commandant Charcot. The inauguration ceremony took place in Le Havre, France where the French explorer, Jean-Baptiste Charcot, departed from for his journey to Antarctica. The 13th ship in PONANT’s fleet was launched during a ceremony attended by Anne Manipoud-Charcot, the explorer’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Luxury Cruise Ship Returning to Service Earlier Than Expected

Seabourn, an ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel company, has announced that it will resume service on Seabourn Encore earlier than expected on February 19, 2022, with a series of new 10- and 11-day itineraries roundtrip from Lisbon, Portugal, to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean during the winter and spring of 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Fortune

Fortune

55K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy