Edinburg, VA

Edinburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

EDINBURG, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cF2kykX00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

