Independence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
