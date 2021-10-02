CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, OR

Independence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Independence (OR) Weather Channel
Independence (OR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0cF2ksSB00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

