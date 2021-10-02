CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville Weather Forecast

Gibsonville (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GIBSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cF2krZS00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

