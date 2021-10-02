CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, MD

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Clarksburg

Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CLARKSBURG, MD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clarksburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cF2kqgj00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Clarksburg

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clarksburg: Sunday, October 10: Patchy drizzle during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, October 12: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly
CLARKSBURG, MD
Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Clarksburg (MD) Weather Channel

Clarksburg, MD
50
Followers
589
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy