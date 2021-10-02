CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday rain in Waterford: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(WATERFORD, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Waterford Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Waterford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cF2klWK00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

