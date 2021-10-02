Daily Weather Forecast For Decherd
DECHERD, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
