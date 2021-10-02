CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Royal, SC

Port Royal Daily Weather Forecast

Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0cF2kis900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Port Royal, SC
134
Followers
591
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy