4-Day Weather Forecast For Platte City

PLATTE CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



