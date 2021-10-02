CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Lancaster

 9 days ago

LANCASTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cF2kg6h00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

LANCASTER, KY
