Canutillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0