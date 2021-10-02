Canutillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



