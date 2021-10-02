CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

Canutillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cF2kcZn00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

