CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elberta, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Elberta

Elberta (AL) Weather Channel
Elberta (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ELBERTA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cF2kYzl00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberta, AL
Elberta (AL) Weather Channel

Elberta (AL) Weather Channel

Elberta, AL
102
Followers
590
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy