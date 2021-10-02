CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vidalia, LA

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel
Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(VIDALIA, LA.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Vidalia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vidalia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x11gz_0cF2kVLa00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel

Vidalia Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vidalia: Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Slight chance of
VIDALIA, LA
Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel

Vidalia is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(VIDALIA, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vidalia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
VIDALIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vidalia, LA
Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel

Vidalia (LA) Weather Channel

Vidalia, LA
228
Followers
590
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy