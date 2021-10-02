CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Olney

Olney (IL) Weather Channel
Olney (IL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OLNEY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cF2kNX000

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Olney — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OLNEY, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Olney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
